Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Q3 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.76.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$13.10 and a 1-year high of C$26.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$83,234.71. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$136,611.54. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71. Insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $334,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

