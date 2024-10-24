Analysts Offer Predictions for NOV’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NOV stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. NOV has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,175,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $119,686,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 232.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,885 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

