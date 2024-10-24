Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:AFN Q3 Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Sunday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$351.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$49.10 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$45.96 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$936.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.
Ag Growth International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ag Growth International
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.