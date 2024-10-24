Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for International Business Machines (IBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $217.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $209.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

IBM stock opened at $232.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

