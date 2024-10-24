Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Price Target at GBX 1,438

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,438 ($18.67).

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.70) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.66) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.48) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BAE Systems

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 152,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.27), for a total transaction of £2,034,886.70 ($2,642,023.76). Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,323 ($17.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.38). The company has a market cap of £39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,233.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,304.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,319.03.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,166.67%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

