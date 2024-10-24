Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $8.67

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B&G Foods

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,571.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,116 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 52.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 95,580 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 710,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 134,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.78%.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.