Analysts Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target at $143.44

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.44.
PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.73.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
