Analyzing Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gauzy and Eos Energy Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $89.75 million 2.04 -$79.27 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $14.79 million 43.19 -$229.51 million ($1.56) -1.97

Gauzy has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -683.81% N/A -59.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Gauzy and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gauzy and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 5 0 2.71

Gauzy presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 126.56%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Gauzy beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.