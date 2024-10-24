ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $62.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

