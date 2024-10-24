Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s 4th Largest Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 83,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,516,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 118,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 91,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.27.

Apple Trading Down 2.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $230.76 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

