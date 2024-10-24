Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

AIT has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $223.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day moving average is $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $149.59 and a 52-week high of $235.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,221.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,805,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,093,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

