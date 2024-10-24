AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,067,216.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.