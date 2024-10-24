Apurvi Sheth Purchases 4,500 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Apurvi Sheth bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £7,515 ($9,757.21).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.23) on Thursday. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 243.20 ($3.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.07.

SSPG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.96) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.49).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

