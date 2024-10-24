Argan (NYSE:AGX) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $123.40 and last traded at $124.02. Approximately 131,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 155,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.30.

Specifically, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,314,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,606,257.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $602,383.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,015,962.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Argan Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Argan’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,628,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 32.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

