ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $708.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $825.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $910.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $581.57 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

