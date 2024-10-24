Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Asure Software has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASUR has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Asure Software

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.