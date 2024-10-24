Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 467,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 451,662 shares.The stock last traded at $36.15 and had previously closed at $36.21.

The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,681,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 690,400 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 368,190 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 458,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 179,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

