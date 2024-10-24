Get alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUBN) recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter of 2024 in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 22, 2024.

The company’s filing revealed that the information, along with accompanying exhibits, is being “furnished” but not considered “filed” for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or subject to the liabilities of that section. Furthermore, this report will not be integrated by reference into any registration statement or other documents filed by the company under the Securities Act of 1933, unless expressly stated otherwise.

Attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of Auburn National Bancorporation’s press release dated October 22, 2024, showcasing the company’s financial results for the quarter and the nine months concluded on September 30, 2024.

In addition to the financial results, the company also noted submitting pro forma financial data and various exhibits as part of the filing. These include Exhibits 99.1, containing the press release, and Exhibit 104, which incorporates a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

David A. Hedges, President, and CEO of Auburn National Bancorporation, signed the filing report on behalf of the company. The signature ensures compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and denotes the authenticity of the information disclosed.

The market response to Auburn National Bancorporation’s latest financial report has yet to be reflected in the company’s stock price on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol AUBN.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

