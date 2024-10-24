Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 53,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 175,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Specifically, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 25,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $302,325.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,340.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Aura Biosciences news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $72,722.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,150.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AURA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $564.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.