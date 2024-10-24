AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoNation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,492,393.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,256 shares of company stock worth $17,641,954 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.