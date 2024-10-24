AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AutoNation Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,492,393.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,256 shares of company stock worth $17,641,954 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
