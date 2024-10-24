B. Riley Comments on Fiserv’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share.

FI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.92.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

