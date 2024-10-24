Bank of America Begins Coverage on Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HMY opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

