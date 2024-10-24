Bank of America Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $94.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $94.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brinker International by 32,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

