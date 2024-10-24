Bank of America Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

QSR stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $64.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

