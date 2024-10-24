Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MDU opened at $28.88 on Monday. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

