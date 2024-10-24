Benjamin Hohl Sells 814 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $24,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $281,097.18.
  • On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $34,937.70.
  • On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $103,147.50.
  • On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $50,660.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $95,795.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,282.23.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELVN opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

