Benjamin Hohl Sells 814 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $24,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $281,097.18.

On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $34,937.70.

On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $103,147.50.

On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $50,660.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $95,795.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,282.23.

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELVN opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

