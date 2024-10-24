Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $70.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 76,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

