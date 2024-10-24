BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Alison Wagonfeld Sells 519 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in BILL by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 1,167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.