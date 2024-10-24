On October 18, 2024, BioSig Technologies, Inc. (“BioSig” or the “Company”) announced that it has been granted a grace period until March 7, 2025, by the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2), the MVLS Rule, which stipulates a market value of listed securities of at least $35 million.
Additionally, on October 21, 2024, the Company was informed that its common stock will commence trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market beginning Wednesday, October 23, 2024, effective at the opening of trading.
Anthony Amato, the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies, signed off on the report, reflecting the Company’s commitment to maintaining transparent communication with its shareholders and the investment community.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BioSig Technologies’s 8K filing here.
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.
