BKV (NYSE:BKV) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Research analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

BKV has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

BKV stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. BKV has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

In related news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,694,972. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $393,300 in the last quarter.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

