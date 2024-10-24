Black Diamond Group (BDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of C$95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.70 million.

TSE:BDI opened at C$9.09 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$5.94 and a 52 week high of C$10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. The company has a market cap of C$544.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$784,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$81,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$784,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

