BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

