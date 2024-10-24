Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

