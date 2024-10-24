Blossom Wealth Management Buys 220 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

XOM stock opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

