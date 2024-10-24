Blue Trust Inc. Has $368,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of PWR opened at $306.63 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $317.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

