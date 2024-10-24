BMO Capital Markets Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$9.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.18.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$6.90 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$6.89 and a 52-week high of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

