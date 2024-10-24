Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

BCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.1 %

BCC stock opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 8.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 80.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.6% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

