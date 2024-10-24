Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Booking traded as high as $4,395.00 and last traded at $4,381.67, with a volume of 82232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,363.72.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,164.11.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,029.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,838.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

