Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

