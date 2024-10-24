Get alerts:

Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) made an announcement on October 22, 2024, regarding a reverse stock split. The company, formerly known as Nukkleus Inc., disclosed this information through a press release titled, “Nukkleus Announces Reverse Stock Split.”

As per the details provided in the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Brilliant Acquisition, previously registered as Nukkleus Inc., implemented the reverse stock split. The decision to undertake this action falls under Item 7.01, Regulation FD Disclosure.

Included in the filing is Exhibit 99.1, containing a copy of the press release dated October 22, 2024, regarding the reverse stock split announcement. Additionally, Exhibit 104 presents the Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded within the InLine XBRL document.

Brilliant Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) current status as an emerging growth company was acknowledged in the filing, meeting the criteria as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Moreover, the company confirmed their decision not to utilize the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards, as provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

The disclosure came as part of Item 9.01 under Financial Statements and Exhibits within the filing, signifying an important development for Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) and its shareholders.

