Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 963.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $88,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.2% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $173.51 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $807.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

