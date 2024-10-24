Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $25.56

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,622,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,452 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,704,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 446,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,429.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

