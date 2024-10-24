Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target at $10.33

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,463,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 522.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,714 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 945.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,489,000 after purchasing an additional 969,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after buying an additional 957,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

