Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Target Price at C$50.06

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,902.00. In other news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,902.00. Also, Senior Officer Julie Lee bought 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,242 shares of company stock worth $137,096. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$40.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$33.51 and a 52-week high of C$51.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

See Also

