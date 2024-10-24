Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $25.71

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $482.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $146,548. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 80.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.