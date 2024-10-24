Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $70.71

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

BILL stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig bought 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig acquired 21,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and sold 3,808 shares valued at $209,866. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BILL by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 284,935 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in BILL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the third quarter worth $245,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in BILL by 1,167.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the third quarter worth $220,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

