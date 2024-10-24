Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $7.81

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 424,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 193,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 80,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 84.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 223,529 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.65. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

