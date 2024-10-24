Brokerages Set Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target at $63.89

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 44.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRON opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

