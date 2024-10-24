Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) PT at $158.50

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Barclays lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Garmin Trading Down 0.9 %

GRMN opened at $161.57 on Friday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $184.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.11. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 81.4% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Garmin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

