Brokerages Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) PT at $12.90

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
GATO opened at $19.69 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
